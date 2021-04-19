Differently-abled man and his wife, who recently dedicated their child in viral video, share their amazing love story (video)

The Nigerian couple who went viral last week after a video of them dancing joyfully to the altar to dedicate their child was posted online, has come out to speak on their amazing love story.

The couple warmed the hearts of many last week when videos of them dancing joyfully before the altar in a church in Delta state to dedicate their second child, surfaced online.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, the 24-year-old lady, Rose John, said she and her husband, Monday Itu, dated for five years and that they met when she was 19-years-old. Rose said when their relationship became very serious, she took him to her family house and they vehemently opposed her choice of a man for marriage, citing his disability.