Bolu Okupe, the son of ex-presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, has shared new loved-up video of himself and his lover, Mfaomé.

In the video, the pair were seen shirtless and were about to share a ”kiss.”

He captioned the video with these hashtags: “#reel #reels #explore #explorepage #gaycouple #instacouple #blackgaycouples.”

Bolu publicly came out as a gay man in January 2021.

Watch the video below