“Idris, it will never be well with you” Halima Abubakar continues to blast Bobrisky and discloses things he allegedly told her about Tonto and Toyin Abraham

By
Headliners
-
1


607c9440c3cb2

Halima Abubakar is going in hard after Bobrisky responded to her call out.

 

The actress had shared her chats with Bobrisky from 2019 to slam the crossdresser for the hurtful words he said to her (read here).

 

Responding, Bobrisky called Halima “sick” and told her that’s why all her friends deserted her so she’ll “visit a psychiatrist first.”

 

Halima has now hit back, calling Bobrisky a “fool” and cursing him that it will “never be well” with him.

 

She added,  “Idris, maggot go eat you.”

 

She also brought Tonto Dikeh and Toyin Abraham into the drama by revealing things Bobriksy told her about both actresses. 

 

See below. 

 

607c8da6ef8a7



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR