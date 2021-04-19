Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception

A Twitter user has taken to the platform to narrate how shocked she was after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception.
@MmantiUmoh who noted that one doesn’t owe violent people love, said the incident was witnessed by the groom and bride’s parents including other family members. She revealed that it left her not wanting to attend weddings for some time.
The Twitter user wrote;
At the reception today, the groom slapped the bride so hard for one second I thought a helium balloon had burst. While we were taking 10 Seconds to recover from the shock… “Angel”; Please let’s march in ****is tired and under a lot of pressure, let’s please just go in and start the reception, everyone is waiting.
The only thing you owe violent people is to see and respect their humanity in ways they refuse for others. But you are not required to see their anger as acceptable. You don’t owe violent people love — ever. It’s not love.
And maybe it’s worthy of…
Source: Linda Ikeji