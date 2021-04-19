Police orderly killed as gunmen open fire on Taraba Local Govt chairman’s convoy

A police orderly attached to Prince Shoban Tikari, the chairman of Takum Local Government Council of Taraba State, was killed when suspected bandits opened fire on the chairman’s vehicle.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 17, in Dogo-Gawa village, Takum local governemnt area.

Tikari, who confirmed the attack, said the gunmen in their numbers, launched an attack on his covoy while on his way to Takum, claiming the life of the deceased in the process.

The chairman declined giving the name of the deceased, however, it was gathered that the policeman was of the 67 Mobile Police Squadron, located in the area.

Following the attack, an emergency meeting was held at the local government council Chamber on the issues of kidnapping, robbery, and recent attack on the security agencies at their check point.

Tiwari, who presided over the meeting said measures are being taken to put an end to this unlawful act of criminality activities in the…