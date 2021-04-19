Rapper NBA Youngboy, 21, expecting his 8th child with girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle three months after welcoming a baby boy with Floyd Mayweather’s daughter

Controversial American rapper, NBA Youngboy is set to be a father of the 8th time three months after he welcomed a baby boy with Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of boxer, Floyd Mayweather.

Baby shower photos of his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle were shared online. In the images, she can be seen cradling her baby bump.

Jazlyn also shared an update from the rapper, who remains behind bars on federal weapons charges.

“He said ‘its cool cooler than my ice im waiting to put back on my neck its all good believe that,’” she wrote before signing it “Sincerely Kentrell” (YoungBoy’s real name is Kentrell Gaulden).

YoungBoy was arrested last month following a pursuit in Los Angeles.

Last Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm. The two charges stem from a September 2020 arrest in Baton Rouge where he was filming a music video.

A…