The Rock buys $27.8m mansion with full-size tennis court, a baseball pitch, guest house, movie theater & music studio (Photos)

Hollywood actor, Dwayne The Rock Johnson also known as The Rock and his wife Lauren Hashian have purchased a new mansion in California’s North Beverly Park.

Some of The Rock’s new neighbors include Eddie Murphy, Sofia Vergara, Denzel Washington, and Sylvester Stallone

The Rock purchased the home from actor and comedian Paul Reiser. Before Reiser owned it was owned by Alex Van Halen, who built the home in 1993.

The Mediterranean-style home includes a main mansion and a detached 2,500 square foot guesthouse, totaling around 18,000 square feet and occupying more than 3.6 acres.

The home features a top of the line gym, full-size tennis court, a baseball diamond, a movie theater, a music studio, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an elevator, and dozens of olive trees spread around the property, as well as an olive-tree lined driveway.

See more photos below