There will be no increase in ex-depot price of petrol in May – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said there will be no increase in the ex-depot price (price marketers buy products from depot owners; it determines the pump price at filling stations) of Premium Motor spirit also known as petrol in May.
Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari gave the assurance at the end of a closed door meeting with Petroleum Transport Drivers (PTD), National Association of Road Transporters Owners (NARTO) and oil marketers in Abuja on Monday April 19.
Mele said;
“We want to inform oil marketing companies that NNPC will not increase the pump price of PMS in May.
“I am giving the assurance and I ask Nigerians to go about their normal businesses; we have over 20 billion litres of petrol in our custody.
“Many of you are aware of this and with the assurance with tanker drivers and NUPENG, there is no need for panic buying of the product.
“Petrol will be available in all the depots in the country including NNPC…
