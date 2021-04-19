There will be no increase in ex-depot price of petrol in May – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said there will be no increase in the ex-depot price (price marketers buy products from depot owners; it determines the pump price at filling stations) of Premium Motor spirit also known as petrol in May.

Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari gave the assurance at the end of a closed door meeting with Petroleum Transport Drivers (PTD), National Association of Road Transporters Owners (NARTO) and oil marketers in Abuja on Monday April 19.

Mele said;