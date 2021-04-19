These are the people that will insult you tomorrow because they lack home training

Actress Rita Edochie has reacted to a video of some young girls who were seen in a viral video smoking shisha in their school uniform. see here

The veteran actress who reshared the video on her Instagram page, described the girls as “people that will insult you tomorrow because they lack home training”.

She added that the the girls were given birth to by “parents who will come to social media to beg for alms in order to be treated”.

Rita Edochie wrote;