Traditional rulers and local government officials arrested over killing of soldiers in Benue

Two officials of Konshisha Local government area and two traditional rulers have been arrested in connection with the killing of 11 soldiers and a captain in Bonta village of Benue state.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this on Monday April 19 and further stated that their arrest was part of the decision taken at the state’s security council.

Giving out the names of those arrested as Sam Kave, deputy chairman, Konshisha LGA; Tersoo Mela, councillor representing Mbatser/Mbaguza ward; Unaha Koko, the district head of Iwarnyam and Emmanuel Adegbenda, head of Bonta, Ortom said the four suspects had useful information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of the soldiers.

Ortom who disclosed that Benue state executive council will meet to discuss how to assist the families of the 12 military personnel, added that nine AK-47 machine guns have so far been recovered.

He said;