Two suspects arrested in connection with the rape and murder of 58-year-old businesswoman in Calabar

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a 58-year-old businesswoman, Doris Andy Inyang, at the state Housing estate in Calabar, Cross River state on Wednesday, April 14.

LIB had reported earlier that the victim’s son, Uti, cried out for help on social media last week when he found out that his mum had been raped, beaten, strangled, and her wrist slit by those who carried out the attack. He also mentioned that the assailants carted away documents and his own car after the attack. Read here.

There is a breakthrough in the case as two suspects have been arrested. Confirming this development to LIB, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Irene Ugbo, said two armed robbery suspects have been arrested and that they will be paraded by the state police command on Tuesday, April 20.