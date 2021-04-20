144 Nigerian police officers deployed to Somalia to train men of the Somalia Police Force

The Africa Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has announced the arrival of a contingent of 144 policemen and women from Nigeria to boost stabilization efforts as well as train men of the Somalia Police Force. The officers, including women, departed Nigeria at the weekend.

AMISOM Police operations coordinator Daniel Ali Gwambal said 30 of the police officers will serve under the AMISOM for one year. He said they will be deployed to Beletweyne in HirShabelle State while the rest will serve in various roles in the capital, Mogadishu.

“They are here in order to fulfil the mandate of AMISOM with regards to operational support to the Somalis and at the same time to mentor the Somali Police Force (SPF “There are certain specific duties that are also incumbent on them to perform while they are here such as regular patrols at checkpoints, guard static duties and other duties that involve general policing” Gwambal said in a statement released

He added that the officers will…