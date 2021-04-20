Former basketballer, Scottie Pippen’s son, Antron, dies at 33

Antron Pippen, the son of Hall of Fame basketball player Scottie Pippen has died at the age of 33.

The iconic Chicago Bulls forward disclosed the sad news via Instagram on Monday, April 19.

He shared multiple pictures of him and Antron Pippen, as a smiling young man and as an infant.

A cause of death was not listed.

Scottie wrote: “I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.

“Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became. Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again. “