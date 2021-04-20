Groom-to-be allegedly murdered for ritual purposes by his next-door neighbor in Kwara

A staff of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS ) unit of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, Olokose Oluwasola Ojo, has allegedly been murdered for ritual purposes by his next-door neighbour, identified as Kazeem Mohammed, and his gang members.

Vanguard reports that on Monday, March 8, the deceased who was at the peak of preparations for his wedding scheduled to hold in Akure, Ondo state on March 13, 2021, reportedly gave N350,000 to Kazeem to help him buy three cows.

According to the report, Kazeem who hails from Patigi in Kwara North had previously convinced and tricked the deceased that cows are very cheap in his area. The duo had in the wee hours of March 8, travelled to Patigi with the intention of buying the three cows while the bride to be, planned to return to Ilorin on the same day and then take the cows to Akure the next day for the wedding.

It was further reported that the plan did not come to pass as the groom-to-be was…