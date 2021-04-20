See video of traffic offender assaulting the uninformed police officer who was honoured by Governor Sanwo-Olu for his professionalism (video)

Here’s the video of a Nigerian man assaulting a uniformed police officer, ASP Erhabor in Victoria Island, Lagos, after he and his friend were stopped for driving against traffic.

In a video shared online, two men are seen confronting a police officer – one verbally and the other physically.

The one physically assaulting the officer, pushed him multiple times and also held him by the collar of his uniform.

The other friend is heard saying: “You Don already scatter our car, on top of wetin? On top of money we you want collect?

“Wetin dey happen? Una want start una rubbish again? You wan shoot me?

“You go lose your job oh. Because of one-way na im you wan kill us?”

However the Police officer, who was armed with his official AK 47 rifle, displayed a high level of professionalism despite the fierce provocations.

The man who physically assaulted police, Victor Ebhomenyen, has reportedly been arrested for reckless driving and assaulting a policeman. His…