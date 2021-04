Concerned Nigerian throws light on the growing menace of drugs, gambling and other crimes in the once serene Ikoyi. Questions whether the government has abandoned the area. Follow the conversation #SecureIkoyi Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/5ODjDfrcMQM The post Trending Video: Whats happening in Ikoyi? #SecureIkoyi appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji