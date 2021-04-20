Tribunal strikes out PDP’s Jegede case against Governor Akeredolu

A lawsuit filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10, 2020 governorship poll in Ondo state Eyitayo Jegede, was on Tuesday April 20 struck out by Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal.

Jegede had challenged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in the election before the tribual.

However Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Abubakar Umar who presided over the case dismissed it on grounds of lacking in merit.

Umar ruled;