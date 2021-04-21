Bobrisky finally reveals why Tonto Dikeh unfollowed him, despite saying he won’t; calls her action “dumb shit”

Bobrisky has finally revealed why Tonto Dikeh unfollowed him.

He said she did so because he sprayed money on Tonto Dikeh’s former friend, Blessing Osom, better known as Lady Golfer.

Lady Golfer had taken to Instagram over the weekend to share a video of Bobrisky spraying money on her at an event. She said it was a pleasure meeting the crossdresser and described him in glowing terms.

Bobrisky believes that’s Tonto Dikeh’s reason for unfollowing him.

He admitted he had blocked Tonto for unfollowing him but promised not to say anything bad about her or reveal what caused the issue between them.

Despite his promise, he took to Instagram only minutes later to write: “Lady golfer you are the reason for this unfollow now.”

He added: “You for no post the video of me spraying you now. Friendship of 5 yrs gone just because I hanged out with somebody’s ex friend. Dumb shit.”