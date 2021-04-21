Derek Chauvin convicted of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death

A Minneapolis jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd after he knelt on his neck for over 9 minutes.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts Tuesday, April 20, for his involvement in George Floyd’s death, a verdict that could send the disgraced former Minneapolis police officer to prison for the rest of his life.

The judge announced that Chauvin was convicted of second- and -third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to 75 years in prison when he returns for sentencing in eight weeks.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years. Third-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter is punishable by up to 10 years.

The third-degree murder charge had initially been dismissed, but it was reinstated after an appeals court ruling in an unrelated case established new grounds for it days before jury selection…