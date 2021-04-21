“I no dey claim holy. Na repented sinner I be” Ubi Franklin posts as his baby mama and alleged current girlfriend drag each other

Businessman, Ubi Franklin took to Instagram to share a cryptic post as his baby mama and alleged girlfriend drag each other on the platform.

Sandra Iheuwa – who shares a daughter with talent manager Ubi Franklin – and Adesuwa Renee, who is alleged to be Ubi’s current flame, have been throwing words at each other and Ubi was caught in the crossfire, with Sandra calling Ubi names (read here).

Amid the drama, Ubi reshared a post that was initially shared by Blessing Okoro.

It reads in part: “They can’t drag me because I no dey claim holy. Na repented sinner I be.”

“Period,” he added in the caption.