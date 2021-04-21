Manchester United confirm vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s resignation following Super League criticism

Manchester United have confirmed that Ed Woodward will leave his role as the club’s executive vice-chairman at the end of 2021 following Super League criticism.

Woodward’s resignation came after Manchester United were heavily criticised by their own supporters and footballers for joining a breakaway European Super League with 16 other top clubs.

The 49-year-old former banker who became chairman of the Red Devils back in 2013, was rumoured to have been one of the “brains” behind the Super League, which was debt-financed by JP Morgan.

The reviled European Super League has officially been suspended after all six English clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham were forced to pull out from the breakaway European Super League.

In a press release from the club, Woodward stated the following: “I am extremely proud to have served United and it has been an honour to work for the world’s greatest football…