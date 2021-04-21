Mentally challenged woman stabs 14-year-old boy to death in Bayelsa

A mentally challenged woman went on a rampage in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital on Tuesday April 20, stabbing a 14-year-old boy, Joseph Thomas, to death along Genesis Street, off Okaka road.

According to reports, the woman, believed to be an indigene of Enugu State, was popularly known to be a Christian woman who preaches the gospel in the early hours of the morning along Okaka road.

Residents say on Tuesday morning, she arrived in the area with her bible. She began to display strange behaviours while flaunting a dagger she had on her. She was said to have chased everyone that came close to her until she reached the deceased boy’s house where she forced her way in and dragged him to the road where she stabbed him three times until he died.

The grandmother of the deceased, identified only as Modlyn, said her grandson was in the house when he was accosted and allegedly killed by the woman.