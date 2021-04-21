No administration has done more than President Buhari’s administration – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that since Nigeria gained independence 1960, no administration has done more for the country than President Buhari has done since he assumed office in 2015.

APC National chairman and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, stated this on Tuesday, April 20, at the maiden edition of the media interactive session of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professional Forum.

Represented at the forum by the Secretary, Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, Buni said

“They want to downgrade the government. There has not been a government like this in the history of the nation. And I am not playing politics. Show me any government that has done much than President Buhari that has direct link with the masses?”

Also speaking at the forum, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, reeled out the achievements of the Buhari-led administration.