Indonesian Navy submarine with 53 sailors on board which went missing is declared ‘sunk’

The search to rescue the missing Indonesian submarine is now a recovery mission after the navy changed the status from “sub miss” to “sub sank” and declared the ship sunk and the crew of 53 dead.

The 43-year-old German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, went missing early Wednesday morning off the coast of Bali during a training exercise, and Indonesian military officials estimated the sailors would run out of oxygen early Saturday.

Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said at a news conference that the exact location of the vessel has not yet been pinpointed.

A few pieces of debris believed to be from the submarine were presented at the news conference including a bottle of grease, prayer mats, and a piece of metal pipe, according to the Associated Press.

The debris was reportedly found about two miles from where the Nanggala was when it began its dive for a torpedo drill.

India, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, the U.S., and other countries sent ships…