See photos of the three abducted Greenfield University students killed by bandits

The identities of the three students of the Greenfield University Kaduna who were killed by suspected bandits have been revealed.

They are Sadiq Yusuf Sanga, Precious Nwakacha, and Dorathy Yohanna.

LIB had earlier reported that armed bandits broke into the private university located along the Kaduna-Abuka Highway in Chikun Local Government Area on Tuesday night, April 20, shooting sporadically before whisking an unspecified number of students away. The abductors later contacted their parents to demand a collective ransom of N800 million. Read Here

On Friday, April 23, the Kaduna state government released a statement saying that the bodies of three of the students have been found.

Yusuf Sanga’s body, along with those of Dorathy Yohanna and Precious Nwakacha were found in Kwanan Bature Village, close to Greenfield University.

Yusuf has since been buried according to Islamic injunction.

May their souls rest in peace, Amen.