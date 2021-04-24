Watch the moment a Groom refused to dance at his wedding and warned the MC to stop cajoling him to dance (video)





A video of a groom who refused to dance at his wedding and while issuing a stern warning to the MC not to cajole him into dance, has gone viral. The wedding appears to have taken place somewhere in Northern Nigeria.







Source: Linda Ikeji