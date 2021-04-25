Attack on Gov Uzodinma’s house may have been politically motivated

The Imo State government says a preliminary investigation into the attack on the country home of the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, in Oru East local government area today, April 24. may have been politically motivated.
In a statement released today April 24, the state Commissioner for information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said an investigation has been launched into the attack.
The statement in part reads
“Gallant security operatives this morning repelled an attack on the Omuma country home of the governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma.
At about 9am today, Saturday, April 24th, a group of hoodlums numbering about 15 driving in a motorcade of three vehicles accompanied by a tipper loaded with used tyres, stormed the country home of the governor in Omuma, Oru East LGA and attempted to burn down the house.
However, vigilant security operatives attached to the Governor’s house successfully repelled the attack and consequently minimised the damage they had…
Source: Linda Ikeji