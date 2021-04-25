Oprah Winfery says she was surprised Meghan ‘went all the way there’ with racism claims in bombshell royal interview

Oprah Wifrey has admitted that she was surprised that Meghan Markle “went all the way there” with allegations of racism against the royal family during her interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan and Prince Harry made a number of revelations during their interview with Oprah, which aired in March. One of the most shocking revelations was Meghan’s claim that royal family members had had “conversations with Harry about how dark [their son Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born”.

A shocked Oprah asked, “What?” during the interview.

Harry later corroborated his wife’s claim, saying the conversation “shocked” him, but refused to identify who had the conversation with him.

Speaking to Nancy O’Dell on talkshoplive, Oprah said: “I’m like, ‘What? You’re going there? You’re going all the way there’.’”

Oprah told Nancy O’Dell that she had only texted with Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, before the interview.

Oprah explained: “Whenever I’m doing…