Anthony Hopkins, 83, becomes oldest star to win Best Actor Award at 2021 Oscars

Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor honor at Sunday’s Academy Awards for his starring role in The Father.

The 83-year-old Welsh actor made history on April 25, with his second Oscar victory, becoming the oldest star to win an Academy Award for Best Actor award after becoming the oldest Best Actor nominee when the 2021 Oscar nominations were announced in March.

He beat out fellow nominees Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Gary Oldman (Mank), and Steven Yeun (Minari).

Presenter Joaquin Phoneix, who won the category last year for his performance in Joker, accepted the award on an absent Hopkins’ behalf.

Anthony Hopkins won his first at the 64th Academy Awards, earning the Best Actor award for his iconic performance as an expert psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the 1992 psychological thriller The Silence of the Lambs.