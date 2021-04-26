NURTW members and Okada riders clash near LASU (video)

Gunshots were heard on Monday April 26, as Members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Okada riders clashed around Iyana Oba market which is few meters away from Lagos state university.

Though what led to the incident is still unclear at the moment, eyewitnesses said security operatives have been making efforts to bring the situation under control.

The crisis has forced the management of LASU to close the gates of the school as students and staff have been urged to remain within the premises.

Watch a video from the scene below;