Sad! Bandits kill two more abducted Greenfield university students

Suspected bandits have killed two more abducted Greenfield University students.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan disclosed this today April 26. He said the university has been informed of the development. He however did not disclose the identities of the killed students.
The incident comes days after three of the students were killed by the bandits.
Aruwan’s statement reads;
“On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021.
The retrieved corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development.
The Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.
The Government sends its deep…
