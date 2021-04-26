Suspected kidnapper arrested at point of ransom collection in Delta

A suspected kidnapper identified as 32-year-old David Isaac Mojo has been arrested while attempting to collect a ransom paid for one Peter Okologo.

The suspect accused of being a member of a kidnap syndicate, allegedly kidnapped the 26-year old victim in the presence of his girlfriend in Warri and demanded a ransom of N1 million from his relatives.

Delta Police spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe said Mojo was arrested by police officers who were led to Sapele which is where he was supposed to collect the ransom, by two suspects Ejiro John (25) and Kingsley Omagbemi (25) who were arrested earlier.

Edafe said;