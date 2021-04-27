“Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP were not good, but this APC is a colossal disaster”

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Ugezu J. Ugezu has described the Buhari-led administration as a “colossal disaster” while reacting to insecurity in Nigeria.

In his post, he stated that the insecurity in the country has overshadowed what Nigerians experienced during the time of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan. But admitted that the Goodluck- led administration also had lapses too.

The actor also went on to say that the ” injustice, administrative recklessness, high-handedness, and impunity in APC Nigeria is of proportion unprecedented” in Nigerian history.

Lastly, he lashed out at those still defending what he describes as a “completely failed government.”

He wrote: