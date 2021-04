A young Nigerian man, Stephen Ubadi Ikeji has been declared missing since the 13th of April 2021.

Ubadi left his home at London Estate Port Harcourt in the morning of the fateful day and has not been seen since then.

Anybody with useful information about his whereabout should please contact Umuebele police station or the nearest police station in Port Harcourt. Also you can call the following phone numbers: 08138967543 and 08134001979.