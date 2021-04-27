Imo commissioner shot by gunmen

Imo State Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition, Iyke Ume was one of the victims of Sunday April 25 attack by unknown gunmen in Orji area of Owerri, Imo state’s capital.

Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Inter-party Affairs, Dominic Uzowuru told newsmen that he was in the company of the commissioner who was driving home in an unmarked security vehicle when they were attacked by the gunmen.

Uzowuru said they were returning from a service of songs in the area when the gunmen double-crossed their vehicle, shooting the commissioner in the leg and arm.

He said;

“I was not shot. The commissioner was shot. My handset and that of the commissioner were snatched. “The commissioner was dropping me off, when the robbers struck. “I am fine and the commissioner is responding to treatment to the glory of God.”

Imo police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu also confirmed the attack and further disclosed that the victims were evacuated to…