Insecurity: We need to look for foreign support

Senator Smart Adeyemi is of the opinion that what Nigeria needs at the moment is foreign support to tackle the worsening state of insecurity across the country.
Adeyemi who represents Kogi West in the Senate, gave the submission during plenary today April 27.
In his words
”Our security system has collapsed. It has failed. And because it has failed, we need to look for foreign support. It will cost Nigeria nothing. Forget the ego. Forget the superiority of Nigeria in the African nation. Today, we are facing serious problems. I am not in doubt that the security architecture we have today cannot cope with what we are facing.
Every part of the country is threatened. From the North to the South, nobody is safe. Nobody can travel 50kms in our nation.
The President must know that this is a bad time for our nation. He must look for foreign support to save this nation.
They are killing people in the west, east, south and the North. We should shut down the National Assembly….
Source: Linda Ikeji