The three students of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) in Benue state, who were abducted from the school premises have regained their freedom.

Their release was confirmed by Benue police public relations officer, Catherine Anene on Wednesday April 28. Anene said the students were freed on Tuesday April 27 with no ransom paid.

Rosemary Waku, director of information, protocol and public relations of FUAM also confirmed the release of the students.