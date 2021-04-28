Abducted Greenfield University student, Dorothy Yohanna, who was killed by her abductors has been buried (photos)





The remains of Dorothy Yohanna, one of the abducted students of Greenfield University Kaduna, has been laid to rest today April 28.Dorothy and an unspecified number of students were abducted by the bandits on April 20.On Friday, April 23, the state government announced it had recovered the bodies of Dorothy and two other students.On Monday, April 26, the state government also announced it had discovered the remains of two more abducted students of the University. Dorothy's body was laid to rest today April 28. May her soul rest in peace, Amen. See more photos from her funeral below







