Governor Masari bans traditional Tashe activities in Katsina

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has banned the traditional Tashe activities conducted during the month of Ramadan.
The ban was conveyed in a statement released by the state’s Commissioner of Information, Culture, and Home Affairs, Abdulkarim Yahaya Sirikathe.
Security operators in the state have also been directed to arrest anybody found violating the directives.
The statement read;
“Katsina State Government is hereby announcing the total ban on the traditional Tashe activities that are usually being conducted in the month of Ramadan.
“The State Governor Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari gave the directives for the ban following some security reports.
“It is, therefore, hoped that people will comply and abide by these directives, please.”
