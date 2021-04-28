Independent autopsy shows Police shot Andrew Brown Jr 5times, once in back of head

The family of Andrew Brown Jr, a black unarmed man who was shot and killed by a North Carolina police officer last week, say an independent autopsy shows he was shot five times, including once in the back of the head.?

An independent post-mortem found 42-year-old was killed by a bullet in the rear of the skull as he drove away from sheriff’s deputies, according to his relatives’ legal team.

After an independent autopsy concluded that Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was killed by a bullet in the back of his head, the FBI announced it is opening a federal civil rights investigation into the 21 April shooting in Elizabeth City, adding it would work with prosecutors in the US Department of Justice to “determine whether federal laws were violated”.

The family commissioned a forensic pathologist, Dr. Brent Hall, who found that Brown was shot four times in the right arm and once in the back of his head.

The shot to the head was fired from “intermediate” range and penetrated Brown’s…