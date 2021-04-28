Insecurity: This is not time to impeach President Buhari

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has said that impeaching President Buhari because of the deplorable state of security in the country will only throw the country into more crisis.

Musa who represents Niger East in the Senate, said this during an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, April 27. According to him, this is not the time for a motion seeking the impeachment of President Buhari.

When asked why he and his colleagues have not moved to remove the President from office following the alarming rate of insecurity in the country, Musa said;