Lagos withholds N25million donation after detecting lies in viral amputee hawker’s claim

The Lagos State Government has withheld the donations made to the viral amputee hawker after discovering that she ”lied” about her condition.

Mary Daniel, who claims she sells sachet water in Oshodi, was discovered by kind hearted Nigerians after her story was shared online and she immediately went viral.

The single mother claimed she lost a leg in an accident that killed all passengers, including her parents, when she was a teenager.

She added that life became hard and she dropped out of school to fend for herself by selling on the street.

She said during an interview that she is an orphan with a baby and an aged grandmother to fend for.

Her story touched Nigerians and different people made donations of about 25 Million Naira to her.

This prompted the state government to step in to prevent criminals from taking advantage of her sudden fortune. However, the state government has now discovered inconsistencies in her story, The Nation reports.

It was…