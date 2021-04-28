Photos of IDPs fleeing after suspected herdsmen attacked camp in Benue and killed 10

Many Internally Displaced Persons have fled their camp following the brutal murder of 10 persons by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

LIB reported that the armed herdsmen attacked Abagena community housing Internally Displaced Persons in Makurdi Local Area of Benue State on Monday, April 26.

One Mfa Mdooyongo, who visited the camp shared photos of some of the IDPs fleeing, adding that he asked them their destination but got no answer.

“Re-displacing the internally Displaced by militant Fulani herdsmen. I asked some, “where to” They had no answer.” he wrote.

Mdooyongo also shared photos of himself with the IDPs who stayed back in the camp.