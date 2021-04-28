Real Madrid 1- Chelsea 1 (UEFA Champions League)

Chelsea have a narrow advantage in the Champions League semi-finals after playing out an impressive 1-1 draw with Real Madrid on Tuesday night, April 27.

The match which took place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, saw Chelsea play with a high-intensity first half, one would have wondered if they were playing at home.

In Chelsea’s line up, Cesar Azpilicueta captained the side from wing-back, with Ben Chilwell on the left flank, and a front three of Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner was backed up by a defensive pairing of Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen, ahead of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Spanish giants, Real Madrid played with a back thre, with key midfielder Toni Kroos returning to their team’s line up. While former Blues players Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard we’re on the team sheet with Hazard coming from the bench later on.

For Chelsea, Mateo Kovacic was the only player unavailable, as injury prevented him from facing his…