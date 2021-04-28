The President’s call for World powers military HQ on African soil is an open invitation for recolonisation of Africa

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has described President Buhari’s call for the United States to relocate its Africa Command from Germany to Africa, as an open invitation for recolonisation of Africa.

President Buhari had made the call during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, against the backdrop of growing security challenges in the continent.

Reacting to this, Sani stated that such call will push other foreign players to follow suit, leading to the military balkanisation of the continent.

He tweeted;