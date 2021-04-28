‘We don’t have a government at the Federal level’- Governor Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has condemned the killing of seven IDPs in the state.

According to him, the killings were carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen. He opined that the incessant killings of Nigerians in many parts of the country point to the fact that there is no government at the Federal level in Nigeria.

Addressing newsmen when he visited the IDP camp today April 27, Ortom said