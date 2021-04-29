3 armed bandits killed in gun battle with police in Benue

A gun battle between the Police and armed bandits at Tomatar forest in Imande Ukusuu Mbacher Council ward of Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue state, has left three of the gunmen dead.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene in a statement made available to newsmen said the incident occurred on Wednesday April 28.

Corpses of the deceased who were confirmed dead by the doctors, have been deposited at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi. Items recovered from them include two AK47 riffles loaded with 29 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, cutlasses, a bunch of substances suspected to be charms and knives.

Anene said;