Amotekun and OPC members arrest 6 bandits in Oyo forest with 183 Cows, Weapons, Cash (photos)

Operatives of the Oyo State Security Network Agency popularly called Amotekun Corps in collaboration with Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) have arrested six bandits at the Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo state.

A statement released by the commander of the Amotekun in the state, Col. Olayinka, said the operation was carried out while on their joint routine patrol in the early hours of today April 29.

“They tried to escape from the scene but were given hot pursuit by the operatives as they tried to evade arrest. We are still on the trail of others who managed to escape from the scene.”

He gave the names of those arrested as Awali Atine, Ibrahim Abu, Shuaib Balau, Ibrahim Musa, Abdullah Masika and Umar Aliu Masika.

He said all the six suspects are of Fulani extraction and the arrest was carried out along Okeho-Ilua and Okeho-Iseyin Road around 4am on Thursday. Olayinka added that the bandits’ modus operandi is to pretend like…