CCTV never showed Baba Ijesha defiling the victim. He may be released on Friday

There are indications that embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, who was recently arrested over allegations of molesting a minor, may be released from custody on Friday, April 30.

A police source who spoke with Punch said the ongoing strike action by members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria has prevented courts in the state from sitting and this has prevented the police from arraigning the suspect. The police source said Baba Ijesha could not be detained indefinitely without trial.

The source added that investigation into the case shows the actor did not defile the victim, adding that when she was questioned, the victim confirmed the same.

The senior police officer said