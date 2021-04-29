Gunmen abduct secondary school students in Plateau state

Capro Secondary Mission School located at Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, was on Thursday April 29, attacked by gunmen.

The gunmen abducted four students of the school which is an arm of Calvary ministries. Three of the students have escaped, while one is still in captivity.

Channels Television reported that global mission leader and President of Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam confirmed that the attackers broke the rear fence of the school where a hole was drilled to gain access into the school compound and abducted the students.

Para-Mallam said the intervention of security agencies prevented what could have been another mass abduction. It was learnt that the assailants took to their heels after realising the reinforcement of security in the area.